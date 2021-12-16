It’s unfortunate Akufo-Addo doesn’t have the parliament to implement his agenda – Kwame Pianim

A former Presidential candidate, Mr. Kwame Pianim has bemoaned the impasse in parliament especially in relation to the conversation on the 2022 budget statement.

Since Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget statement and economic policy proposal to parliament on November 17, there has been a standoff between the Majority and Minority.

While the Majority is keen on approving the budget, the Minority has raised several issues and insists that unless they are addressed they will do everything in their power to reject the budget.

Having followed the issues in Parliament, Ghanaian economist Kwame Pianim says it is unfortunate that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not have the backing of Parliament to execute his agenda.

“It is a misfortune for Ghana that the president doesn’t have the parliament to implement his agenda. This is his last term. But, as the Chinese say, ‘Every crisis presents an opportunity,’ so you don’t let it go to waste,” Kwame Pianim said in an interview with Asaase Radio.

According to the celebrated businessman, the current impasse in parliament could be solved if H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invites ex-President John Dramani Mahama to the table to have deliberations.

“I had expected the president and then former president [John] Mahama to sit down quietly and say, ‘How do we make this thing work?’ Don’t leave it to Parliament to do,” Mr. Pianim said by way of advise to the president.

This week, talks on estimations on the budget have continued with both Majority and Minority MPs in Parliament.

Although there are still issues to be addressed, it has become increasingly likely that the 2022 budget could be approved before Parliament goes on recess for the Christmas holidays.