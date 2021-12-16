Voiceless Media Honours MASLOC CEO

The CEO of MASLOC, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has been honoured by the Voiceless Media and Consult, for her services to society and exemplary leadership.

For the past two years, the Voiceless Media has been researching and appreciating individuals and organisations who are contributing in diverse ways to bring about positive change in their organisations and societies.

The media organisation have since awarded some prominent and equally hardworking government appointees, individuals and charity organisations across the country.

Managing Director of the media organisation, Chief Akilu Sayibu said there was the need to recognise the efforts of Hajia Abibata.

He noted that for the past five years, she has been tremendously helping women entrepreneurs, as well as farmers in the Yendi constituency. She has also helped to secure jobs for many and contributed significantly to advancing the course of education by securing admissions for eligible students. She has also secured scholarships for many students across the country.

"Hajia Abibata in the view of the Voiceless media is certainly the first female from the Northern region to have ever been appointed to steer the affairs of a huge institution such as MASLOC and this is worth emulating to young females from the Northern part of Ghana."

Chief Akilu also stated that it is pertinent to pay attention to the few females who are doing their utmost best in societies and encourage the young ones to toe their paths.

"In fact, I'm extremely happy presenting this award as a man, to a woman", Chief Akilu intimated.

The award package included a colourful citation and a personal accident insurance cover to a tune of Ghc100,000 from GLICO General.

Hajia Abibata upon receiving the award acknowledged the contributions of her hardworking staff of MASLOC and thanked the Voiceless Media for the good works it has been carrying out for some time now.