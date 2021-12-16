Western Region MTTD ready to ensure accident-free Christmas

The Western Regional Command of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) says it is ready to ensure that residents in the Region celebrate this year's Christmas devoid of road accidents.

Subsequently, the command has put in place some measures to help to reduce and prevent road crashes before, during, and after the festive season.

The measures include community engagement with a focus on community-based accidents, campaigns at various bus terminals, lorry stations, churches and mosques in the Metropolis to create awareness of road accidents.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Sorkpah, Regional MTTD Commander, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on their preparedness ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Superintendent Sorkpah said officers were equipped and deployed on the highways to ensure drivers conformed to road regulations.

“We won't relent on our oars as a Division in ensuring safety on our roads,” he added.

He advised the drivers to exhibit responsibility on the road and abide by all road regulations.

Superintendent Sorkpah said the MTTD had dispatched Accident Prevention Squad along some accident-prone stretches to monitor and ensure that drivers adhere to road regulations.

He mentioned the curve at Ituma stretch, Kojokrom road, Mpintsin road, Anaji stretch, Nkontompo road, Agona road, Apimenyim Junction, Beposo and Dunkwa stretch, among others, as accident-prone areas.

GNA