ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Man remanded for murdering woman with cement block at Parkoso Estate

Crime & Punishment A/R: Man remanded for murdering woman with cement block at Parkoso Estate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Asokore Mampong District Court has remanded the 26-year-old man, who allegedly murdered a woman, Samira Yakubu, age 20, at Parkoso Estate in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accused person, Akwasi Bonsu, has been provisionally charged with murder though his plea was not taken in court today, Thursday, 16 December 2021.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Mensah, told the court that they have not completed investigations and, therefore, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person for the police to conduct further investigations.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Afia Densi Asare Kyire, thus, remanded the accused person to reappear on 11 January 2022.

The accused person, on 13 December 2021, allegedly slashed the throat of the deceased and hit the head with a cement block, killing her instantly.

The half-naked body of the deceased was dumped in a garden at the residence of the accused person.

The police rescued the accused person from being lynched by the townsfolk who arrested and beat him to a pulp.

The parents of the victim, who were in court, called for justice for their daughter while refuting rumours that she was a prostitute.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
IGP arrives in Zuarungu to commiserate with families of two killed officers
16.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Two suspected robbers remanded by Ofaakor Circuit Court
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Motor rider jailed 15 years for robbery
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Takoradi fake kidnap and pregnant woman's trial to begin on January 6
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
26-year-old woman allegedly murdered for infidelity
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
A/R: Man arrested over murder of young lady at Parkoso
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Chief arrested, nine others remanded over Tatale Sanguli bloody shooting incident
14.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man in court for hacking elder brother with cutlass over Mum's Estate
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Electrician faces court for defilement
13.12.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line