I'll smoke you out dead or alive — IGP to Zuarungu cop killers' heads

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Anybody who offers information that would lead to the arrest of the criminals who murdered two police officers in Zuarungu, Upper East Region, stands to gain GHS50,000 as a reward, IGP George Akuffo Dampare has promised.

He announced the bounty on Thursday, 16 December 2021 when he arrived in Zuarungu to mourn with the bereaved families.

The policemen, Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohammed Sule were shot and killed by robbers while on night patrol duties on Wednesday, December 15.

They shot Sule in the head and caused Akowuah to suffer burns by shooting the fuel tank of his motorbike which caused an explosion that engulfed the late officer.

The IGP said the police will smoke out the suspects, dead or alive.

---classfmonline.com

