IGP arrives in Zuarungu to commiserate with families of two killed officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrived in Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region to commiserate with the families and colleagues of the two officers killed in a violent crime.

The two Police officers were killed in the line of duty during a violent crime at Zuarungu market in the Upper East Region on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Police officers according to information gathered from sources were killed during a robbery attack on one of the shops at the market called Baba Store.

Confirming the sad news, the Ghana Police Service through a Facebook post on Wednesday said, “Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service as we have lost 2 of our officers through the activities of criminals, while on patrols this night within the Zuarungu Township to safeguard life and property.”

Today, IGP George Akuffo Dampare and some leading members of the security service have visited the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

This visit is in line with the tradition of the Ghana Police Service before details of the death of the officers including names are released officially to the general public.

As the Police service mourns the demise of the officers, members of the public in Zuarungu that witnessed the dastardly act are advised to be circumspect with information pertaining to the incident.

Meanwhile, Modernghana News has learned that the Ghana Police Service has set aside a reward of GHS50,000 for any individual that will provide useful information that will lead to the arrest of the cop killers.