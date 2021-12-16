Zuarungu: IGP offers GH¢50,000 bounty for information on robbers who killed two officers

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on the heads of the armed robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

He made the announcement when he arrived in the area on Thursday to commiserate with the regional police command over the deaths of the two police officers.

The two officers –Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohhamed Sule– who were on night patrols were both killed by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The robbers shot at the tank of the police motorbike and partially burnt constable Mohammed Sule while constable Emmanuel Akowuah was shot in the head.

The IGP, Dr. Dampare assured residents that the police will be merciless in apprehending the suspected armed robbers dead or alive.

He further called on the public to volunteer useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected robbers.