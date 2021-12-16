 Fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway kills five people

16.12.2021 LISTEN

Five people have been confirmed dead following a fatal accident that occurred on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The accident according to information gathered from sources occurred when three vehicles collided at Akyem Anyinasin junction near Bunso.

The vehicles include an unregistered Toyota Corolla, Toyota Hiace passengers bus, and a Pathfinder aboard by a senior Police officer identified as Ransford Duah.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the accident occurred around 09:00am when the Toyota Corolla from the Kumasi direction allegedly attempted a wrong overtaking to drive past a stationary cargo truck in the middle of the road to the lane of oncoming vehicles.

The Corolla, unfortunately, collided with the Pathfinder resulting in injuries to several people.

Five people including three males and two females in the Toyota Hiace died instantly.

Meanwhile, the other passengers of the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injuries and had to be rushed to the Kibi government hospital and the Savior Memorial hospitals in Osiem for treatment.

The Police have since made efforts to tow the accident vehicle and the stationary cargo truck from the road.