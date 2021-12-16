Zuarungu: Two cops killed in violent crime

16.12.2021 LISTEN

Two Police officers have been killed in the line of duty during a violent crime at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

Modernghana News can report that the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the market grounds of Zuarungu.

The Police officers according to information gathered from sources were killed during a robbery attack on one of the shops at the market called Baba Store.

Confirming the sad news, the Ghana Police Service through a Facebook post on Wednesday said, “Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service as we have lost 2 of our officers through the activities of criminals, while on patrols this night within the Zuarungu Township to safeguard life and property.”

In line with the tradition of the Ghana Police Service, the families of the fallen officers will be contacted and informed before any detail is released to the general public including the identities of the officers.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to members of the public in Zuarungu that witnessed the dastardly act to be circumspect with information pertaining to the incident.