ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.12.2021 Headlines

Zuarungu: Two cops killed in violent crime

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Zuarungu: Two cops killed in violent crime
16.12.2021 LISTEN

Two Police officers have been killed in the line of duty during a violent crime at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.

Modernghana News can report that the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the market grounds of Zuarungu.

The Police officers according to information gathered from sources were killed during a robbery attack on one of the shops at the market called Baba Store.

Confirming the sad news, the Ghana Police Service through a Facebook post on Wednesday said, “Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service as we have lost 2 of our officers through the activities of criminals, while on patrols this night within the Zuarungu Township to safeguard life and property.”

In line with the tradition of the Ghana Police Service, the families of the fallen officers will be contacted and informed before any detail is released to the general public including the identities of the officers.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to members of the public in Zuarungu that witnessed the dastardly act to be circumspect with information pertaining to the incident.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sitting in your air condition and bringing e-levy is just lazy – Kwame Pianim blasts Ofori-Atta
16.12.2021 | Headlines
SHS education not moving to six years – Education Ministry rubbish reports
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Critics of ‘one-teacher one-laptop’ initiative trying to score cheap political points — Education Minister
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Government earmarks €20m for National Vaccine Institute — Akufo-Addo
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Damongo residents flee as fuel tanker explode at a bus terminal
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Airlines to Pay $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger – Akufo-Addo
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Samuel Atta Akyea over financial malfeasance
16.12.2021 | Headlines
This is not right time to reopen land borders – Akufo-Addo
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo bemoans low compliance to Covid safety protocols; calls for attitudinal change
16.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line