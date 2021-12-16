SHS education not moving to six years – Education Ministry rubbish reports

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has clarified that it is not in its plans to increase the duration of Senior High School (SHS) education to six years as reported in the media.

Reports were rife on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 that the duration for SHS will be increased to six years starting from 2023 attributed to the Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum.

To set the records straight, the Education Ministry’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kwasi Kwarteng has issued a statement rubbishing the media reports.

In the statement, Kwasi Kwarteng explains that Dr. Adutwum never said SHS education will move to six years but rather the six years for Junior High School and Senior High School combined will be strengthened.

“The Minister only spoke about strengthening the existing 6 year secondary school system(based on the 1987 Educational Reform; of 3 years of JHS and 3 years SHS) by resourcing the neglected lower secondary (JHS) so that after 3 years of JHS and 3 years of SHS, secondary school graduates will have an experience of a true 6-year secondary school system introduced by the 1987 education reform.

“We should be mindful not to confuse Secondary Education with senior High Education. At no point did the Minister say in yesterday’s press forum that SHS was to move from the current 3yrs to 6yrs,” the MoEs statement has explained.

Below is the full statement:

Re: SHS education to move to 6yrs.

With the crucial role of the media in shaping public discourse & national conversation it is important for the media to be factual & responsible in their reportage.

SOURCE: Kwasi Kwarteng, MOE, PR

