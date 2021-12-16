1,255 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Ghana — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that a total of 1,255 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 since the country recorded its first cases in March 2020.

“We have, sadly, had 1,255 persons dying from Covid-19,” he said during his 27 Covid-19 address tot he nation.

He said as of Sunday, December 12, 2021, some 2,042,778 tests had been conducted, out of which 131,911 positive cases had been recorded.

Out of that he said 129,683 persons had recovered, meaning that, presently, the number of active cases, that is the number of people with the virus, stands at 973 persons.

The President said the current data suggests quite a favourable Covid situation prevailing in Ghana, and “I say this only to encourage each one of us to continue to be vigilant, and adhere to the enhanced hygiene protocols which have served us so well so far.”

He, however, noted that three regions – Ashanti, Greater Accra and Volta, have the bulk of infections.

“Seven regions have single-digit infections, and six regions, that is Ahafo, North East, Oti, Savannah, Upper West and Western North, at the moment, have zero active cases.

We must do everything possible, at the very least, to maintain this situation, especially as the festive season approaches,” President Akufo-Addo added.

—