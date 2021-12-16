ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Critics of ‘one-teacher one-laptop’ initiative trying to score cheap political points — Education Minister

Headlines Critics of ‘one-teacher one-laptop’ initiative trying to score cheap political points — Education Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Despite the many concerns by teacher unions about the government's one-teacher, one laptop initiative, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has mounted a spirited defense for the policy.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, the Minister said the initiative had played a critical role in enhancing the efficiency of teachers.

He said those who had criticised the initiative were only seeking to score cheap political points.

“The President believes we are in the 21st century, so teachers should be able to use the state-of-the-art equipment and stop writing notes. The bottom line for me is that they [teachers] have been given a device that has the full complement of any device that you can find on the market in terms of speed, etc.”

“The most important thing to me is to look at what I will do with these devices. There are times when you hear genuine concerns, but there are times when you know somebody wants to score political points from something that was well thought through.”

The initiative has been described by some teacher unions as a poorly negotiated deal, while some have claimed that the laptops being distributed under the initiative are not fit for teaching.

A teacher group, known as the Innovative Teachers Alliance, has also expressed displeasure over the deduction of GH¢509 from the teachers' professional development allowance for the payment of the initiative.

The Minister, however, disagreed with these suggestions, insisting that the laptops are efficient.

“We are in a country where everything is seen through the lens of politics. By the time you realise, something you knew was going to serve a good purpose can become an albatross on your neck. One thing I know is that the device is good.”

Mr. Adutwum also insisted that the initiative was effectively managed by his predecessor.

—citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Sitting in your air condition and bringing e-levy is just lazy – Kwame Pianim blasts Ofori-Atta
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Zuarungu: Two cops killed in violent crime
16.12.2021 | Headlines
SHS education not moving to six years – Education Ministry rubbish reports
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Government earmarks €20m for National Vaccine Institute — Akufo-Addo
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Damongo residents flee as fuel tanker explode at a bus terminal
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Airlines to Pay $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger – Akufo-Addo
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Samuel Atta Akyea over financial malfeasance
16.12.2021 | Headlines
This is not right time to reopen land borders – Akufo-Addo
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo bemoans low compliance to Covid safety protocols; calls for attitudinal change
16.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line