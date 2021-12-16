Damongo residents flee as fuel tanker explode at a bus terminal

Residents living close to the Damongo bus terminal have been forced to flee their homes with others also managing to close their shops after a fuel tanker with registration number GN 2665 - 17 gutted fire at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The incident happened at about 10:00 pm today, Wednesday December 15.

It took the timely response of personnel of the Damongo Fire Service Command to bring the situation under control.

The driver and his assistant all escaped unhurt.

No casualty recorded as of the time of filing this report.

What triggered the incident still remains unclear but eye witnesses say the tyres and other parts of the long vehicle started burning on the blind side of the driver.

The driver finally made a stop after motor riders pursued and prompted him about the fire.

The driver was on his way to discharge the over 30,000 litres of fuel to one of the fuel stations in the Damongo township.