ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Damongo residents flee as fuel tanker explode at a bus terminal

Headlines Damongo residents flee as fuel tanker explode at a bus terminal
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Residents living close to the Damongo bus terminal have been forced to flee their homes with others also managing to close their shops after a fuel tanker with registration number GN 2665 - 17 gutted fire at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The incident happened at about 10:00 pm today, Wednesday December 15.

It took the timely response of personnel of the Damongo Fire Service Command to bring the situation under control.

The driver and his assistant all escaped unhurt.

No casualty recorded as of the time of filing this report.

What triggered the incident still remains unclear but eye witnesses say the tyres and other parts of the long vehicle started burning on the blind side of the driver.

The driver finally made a stop after motor riders pursued and prompted him about the fire.

The driver was on his way to discharge the over 30,000 litres of fuel to one of the fuel stations in the Damongo township.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Airlines to Pay $3,500 for each unvaccinated passenger – Akufo-Addo
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Samuel Atta Akyea over malfeasance
16.12.2021 | Headlines
This is not right time to reopen land borders – Akufo-Addo
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo bemoans low compliance to Covid safety protocols; calls for attitudinal change
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Getting vaccinated won't force you to vote for NPP in 2024 – Akufo-Addo rubbishes mischief
16.12.2021 | Headlines
Parliament approves over GHC576m for Railways Ministry
15.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: Parliament approves over GH¢921.8 million budgetary allocations for Transport Ministry
15.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: 'If the budget is rejected, why are you together considering the estimates?' — Majority Leader to Minority
15.12.2021 | Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Akufo-Addo's 27th update to the nation
15.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line