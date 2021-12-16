Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Samuel Atta Akyea over malfeasance

Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea

A Ghanaian citizen, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Abuakwa South, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea over allegations of malfeasance and financial loss to the state.

In a petition, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy says “I m petitioning your good office with this written indictment of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea who served as the Minister for Works and Housing until January 2021, and the current Member of Parliament of Akim Abuakwa South.”

According to him, the petition is borne out of publications he read during the time Samuel Atta Akyea was Minister for Works and Housing.

Citing news items with headlines; "Atta Akyea signs contract worth $961 million for the construction of houses without parliamentary approval in August 2018", and “ATTA AKYEA SIGNS WHOPPING US $1BN IN TOTAL HOUSING CONTRACT", Daniel Kwasi Amponiy insists that the former Minister must be investigated.

“Respectfully sir, reading through these news publications, and a couple of documents available to this petitioner, it is quite clear that the former Works and Housing Minister violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

“In actual fact, there's detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).

“It is in this light that I'm petitioning your good office to look into this matter and if possible institute criminal action against Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state,” Daniel Kwasi Amponiy says in his petition.

Below is a copy of the petition to the Special Prosecutor: