Akufo-Addo bemoans low compliance to Covid safety protocols; calls for attitudinal change

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lamented the low compliance to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) safety measures by Ghanaians.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the President said it is unfortunate that Ghanaians are no longer observing the safety protocols.

“In as much as our active cases are now relatively low, the wearing of masks, unfortunately, remains low and compliance with the safety protocols is still problematic,” H.E Nana Akufo-Addo bemoaned.

The President noted that as government plays its part in the fight against the pandemic, it is crucial that the citizenry takes the adherence to the Covid-19 protocols seriously.

In what could be his final address to the nation as the year inches closer to an end, President Akufo-Addo called on all unvaccinated citizens to get the jab to stay protected from the virus.

“Whiles government does its part to secure the necessary numbers of vaccines to help vaccinate all Ghanaians, we cannot afford to disregard the social distancing, hand washing, mask-wearing, and enhanced hygiene protocols that have brought us this far.

“They must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily lives and routines. Getting the jab is the best route out of the pandemic,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President in his address confirmed that millions of vaccines have been secured and available for the citizenry who are yet to receive the jabs.