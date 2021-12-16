Getting vaccinated won't force you to vote for NPP in 2024 – Akufo-Addo rubbishes mischief

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished claims that receiving the Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine jab would make one vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against their will in the 2024 general elections.

This he said is one of the many outrageous claims made by some anti-vaccine campaigners in the country to discourage people from taking the jabs.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to ignore the mischief.

He said contrary to the unfounded claims, vaccines do not have the power to change the political preference of anyone.

“Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some that getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 election if you do not want to.

“This is an outrageous claim. Vaccination cannot change your political preferences. That is not its purpose.

“Let me say clearly as I can. The vaccines are safe. They will not harm you. They will protect you and your family,” President Akufo-Addo said in his address.

With millions of vaccines procured by the government, the President used the opportunity to encourage unvaccinated Ghanaians to visit the nearest centre to receive the jabs to stay protected.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians are advised to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols especially during the Christmas period where a lot of people are expected to travel for the holidays.