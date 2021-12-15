ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WATCH LIVE: Akufo-Addo's 27th update to the nation

Headlines WATCH LIVE: Akufo-Addo's 27th update to the nation
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN



Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Parliament approves over GHC576m for Railways Ministry
15.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 Budget: Parliament approves over GH¢921.8 million budgetary allocations for Transport Ministry
15.12.2021 | Headlines
2022 budget: 'If the budget is rejected, why are you together considering the estimates?' — Majority Leader to Minority
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We need E-Levy to fix roads, pay contractors — Majority Leader 'begs' Minority
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Without e-levy, we can neither fix, build new roads nor pay GHS4.6billion owed contractors – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Case involving former MASLOC boss Sedinam adjourned to January 10
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo To Address 'Fellow Ghanaians' Tonight
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo saved from prison sentence; fined GHS12,000
15.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line