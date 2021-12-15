Ejisu Fire Service commence investigations into cause of fire outbreak

The Ejisu Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun investigations into the cause of a fire outbreak at a 14-bedroom house at Tikrom, which claimed the life of a three-year-old girl.

The girl, identified as Patience Obideaba, was burnt beyond recognition when the fire gutted the house on Tuesday dawn, December 14, this year.

Her body has since been buried.

Mr Iddrisu Nafew Mohammed, Ejisu Municipal Fire Commander, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that officers were on the scene conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak in the house and a nearby wooden structure.

He said the Command received a distress call around 2:15 am on Tuesday that there was a fire outbreak at Tikrom.

Mr Nafew said officers responded to the call and on their arrival, the whole building was in flames and they had to call for reinforcement from a nearby fire station before they were able to douse the fire.

“We are still doing our investigation to know the cause of the outbreak. This morning I have sent my team to continue with the proceedings of the cause,” the commander said.

He urged the public to call the official fire service emergency line, 192 when there was any fire outbreak.

“What we have observed is that, when there is an outbreak, the number to call is always a problem, the public should call the official line which is 192,” he said.

Mr Nafew also appealed to the public to make sure their electrical appliances were off before they stepped out of the house.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the general public as matter of urgency to turn off their electrical appliances and other plugs before stepping out of the house to prevent fire outbreak and loss of properties,” he appealed.

