We need E-Levy to fix roads, pay contractors — Majority Leader 'begs' Minority

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

15.12.2021 LISTEN

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah has urged the Minority to accept the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to help the government embark on developmental projects next year when the 2022 budget is approved.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Majority Leader who is the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the country needs the E-Levy to fix roads and settle debts owed contractors.

“The e-levy, we are told – in fact, the Road Fund contributes something but it’s not much; the road tolls, yielding altogether about GHS72 million a year. What is it going to do? But, in the meantime, that section of the road where you have the road tolls, often because they stop there, the roads end up being warped and furrowed. So, you have ridges and furrows at that place.

“So, every year, you have to maintain that portion of the road. It’s the GHS78 million that you collect that you are going to use some to even maintain those sections of the road. How much is left?” Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah bemoaned.

He said from the projections of the E-Levy and the money likely to be accrued, it will help government embark on the needed road and developmental projects to move the country forward.

“The e-levy, we are told, is going to yield about GHS8 billion as opposed to GHS78 million. That will yield enough for us to be able to do the roads,” the Majority Leader said while adding, “Of course, I do know that it’s not everything that is going to be used for the construction of roads but if you have GHS8 billion, GHS9 billion from the e-levy, it’s going to be substantial for you to be able to engage in development programmes and projects. So, the dialogue sessions indicated to us that we needed to do this.”

Despite the plea for a ceasefire, the Minority is not giving in and still holds the position that the E-Levy will bring hardship on Ghanaians.

The Minority hence remains bent on rejecting the E-Levy in the 2022 budget.