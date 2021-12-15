ModernGhana logo
E/R: Disabled suspect alleged to have spiritual powers escape from police while standing trial in court

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
E/R: Disabled suspect alleged to have spiritual powers escape from police while standing trial in court
A disabled Fulani suspect standing trial at the Koforidua High Court escapes from the hands of the Police on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The suspect whose name is given as Omarion was arraigned before the Circuit Court at the Koforidua High Court Complex.

In dramatic fashion, the Fulani man who many believe to have spiritual powers managed to slip from police custody and is now nowhere to be found.

According to information from sources, the suspect was pursued into a bush nearby but no trace of him was found.

Omarion is a tall man who is dark in complexion and with one hand disabled.

At the point of his escape from the Police, he was wearing a brown T-shirt on black trousers.

Keen on bringing the suspect to book, the police have commenced a manhunt and have already issued emergency signals to all checkpoints for more officers to assist in his arrest.

