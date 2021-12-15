Two thieves who broke into two homes thank Judge for jailing them 8years each

Two persons who broke into two different homes at Legon Hills in Accra stealing home accessories, personal effects and GHS46,000 cash have been jailed for eight years each by an Adentan Circuit Court.

The accused persons: Sumaila Mahama, a 32-year-old driver and Samuel Agyei, a 36-year-old Casual labourer, however made a sign of the cross and thanked the trial judge Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah after they have been sentenced.

The Court said: "Accused are hereby sentenced to eight years imprisonment each in hard labour."

The two accused knelt and thanked the trial judge, “Thank you my Lord.”

Mahama was being held for possession of a foreign pistol.

Mahama and his accomplice Agyei have been variously charged with conspiracy to steal, stealing, unlawful entry and causing damage.

They pleaded guilty and prayed to the Court to have mercy on them.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainants in the case are Kwame Adu Darkwa and one Fawan Issah Iddi, resident of Legon Hills.

Supt. Mario said on December 5, 2021 at about 1:59 am the Lakeside District Police Patrol received a distress call that accused persons have broken into Mr Kwame Adu Darkwa's house at CPL Estate, Legon Hills.

The prosecution said the Police rushed to the scene, but the accused persons managed to escape before the team got there.

The Prosecutor said the complainant searched through his things and found out that the accused persons had stolen his Rolex Gold watch.

Supt. Mario said the team searched the area and they observed that accused persons had also broken into Fawan Issah Iddi's house.

According to the prosecution, the team detected that Mahama used a car jack to force open one of the windows and entered the house.

It said Mahama picked Dell and HP laptops, an Apple watch, an IPad and a bag containing GHS46,000.

The prosecution said Mahama passed the items on to Agyei who was standing behind and he put the items in a blue backpack. The accused person managed to remove a 65-inch TV through the main door of the house.

Supt. Mario said immediately accused persons stepped out, they saw the Police had surrounded the house, then abandoned the stolen items in a nearby bush. Agyei was nabbed by the team.

Agyei led the Police to Agyei's get-away KIA Morning Saloon Car with registration number AC123-19 parked by the road.

Prosecution said the Police laid ambush and they managed to arrest Mahama who showed up to drive off the vehicle after escaping.

When Mahama was searched, a foreign revolver pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition was found.

Prosecution said Agyie led the Police to the bush where he dumped the backpack but the same could not be found.

The Court has ordered that the revolver found on the accused should be sent to Ghana Police Training School at Tesano and the TV set be given to the owner.

GNA