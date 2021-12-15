ModernGhana logo
Sand winner shot dead, one other wounded at Awutu Senya West

A 29-year-old man has been shot dead, and one other wounded, after an attack by assailants at Awutu Loye in the Awutu Senya West Municipality of the Central Region.

The two were said to have been engaged in sand winning activities in the area.

The wounded person is receiving treatment at the Awutu Bereku Government Hospital after he was shot in the leg.

Citi News sources say the incident happened late last night after the armed men, who had laid an ambush, attacked the two who were on a motorbike.

The deceased was driving the motorbike, while the pillion rider sustained the gunshot wound.

According to the police, the robbers took the mobile phones of the victims and an unspecified amount of money before allowing the injured to go away with the motorbike.

Chief Superintendent Joshua Semenyo, the Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, said “we have since moved the body to the Trauma hospital in Winneba, and we will start the investigation.”

“The only thing taken from them were their phones and some money in the pockets of the one-shot.

“So we are even thinking that if it was a robbery, the people would have robbed them of their motorbike they asked them to take their motor away, we may not know the reason people were there to the extent of killing someone,” Chief Supt. Semenyo said.

---citinewsroom

