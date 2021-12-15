ModernGhana logo
There is adequate vaccines for ‘month of vaccination’ drive – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says Ghana has adequate vaccines in stock for its vaccination drive this month.

This is according to the Director-General of the service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

According to him, there are almost nine million doses of the various vaccines in the country and that Ghana is expecting nearly 10 million additional doses before the end of the year.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, he said the target set by the country to vaccinate majority of its populace is being strongly pursued.

“Currently we have close to 9 million doses in stock, and we are expecting about 10 million before the end of the year. So we have enough vaccines and in the first quarter [of 2022] we will have more. Earlier, people weren’t coming, but when we took the vaccines to them, we were able to increase the uptake,” he said.

Reacting to concerns that the health service appears to have limited its education via the mass media, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said more efforts have been put into community engagements to address the concerns, myths, and misconceptions of locals about the vaccine.

“We started some multimedia adverts. Currently, we are engaging more in the communities to explain the benefits to them. That is how we have been able to virtually double the number of people we vaccinate every month,” he said.

“I believe that the target that we have set, we are all working at it. We are scaling up across the country, and we are planning to move more into a campaign mode so that we can reach more people,” he added.

Meanwhile, some drivers at the Tudu enclave in Accra, say there has been a delay by the Ghana Health Service in inoculating them with the second jab of AstraZeneca at the specific date given.

The Vice-Chairman for Welfare at the Angloga station in Tudu, Olympio Peku said “we organized the jabs for our drivers on the 9th of November 2021 but we are so much disappointed that they were to be here on the 9th of December to administer the second jab but have failed”.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye, however, pledged to ensure that the drivers get their second jabs soon.

---citinewsroom

