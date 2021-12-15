Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle

Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was charged alongside Naa Mohammed Ahmed, the Chief of Duko, who is facing five counts of the same charge.

The Savelugu MP is said to have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.

Naa Mohammed Ahmed was said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Police found an AK-47 in the MP’s office on December 9, 2020, two days after the general election.

At the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.

He also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.

The search followed some tragedy that occurred after a girl was shot a day after the election.

