ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle

Headlines Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Alhaji Jacob Iddrisu, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was charged alongside Naa Mohammed Ahmed, the Chief of Duko, who is facing five counts of the same charge.

The Savelugu MP is said to have had an AK-47 rifle in his possession, alongside 60 rounds of ammunition.

Naa Mohammed Ahmed was said to have a round of G3 ammunition, a BB live cartridge, and 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Police found an AK-47 in the MP’s office on December 9, 2020, two days after the general election.

At the time, the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress said the party office was an open space and the weapon may not have been in the possession of the MP.

He also complained that no NDC official was invited by the police before the search was conducted.

The search followed some tragedy that occurred after a girl was shot a day after the election.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Case involving former MASLOC boss Sedinam adjourned to January 10
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo To Address 'Fellow Ghanaians' Tonight
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo saved from prison sentence; fined GHS12,000
15.12.2021 | Headlines
CJ grants Ken Agyapong's request to have judge continue case with Anas
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Oti Region: Ghana makes discovery of iron ore in commercial quantities
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We must stop begging, living on handouts, charity, aid – Akufo-Addo to African leaders
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Go bring Jean Mensa herself! Parliament Committee walks Bossman Asare out of budget meeting
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We are with you; be firm and reject insensitive, monstrous E-Levy – PPP charges Minority
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We’re not frustrating gov’t; ask them to do the right thing – Minority to Otumfuo
14.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line