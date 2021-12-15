ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.12.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo to address 'fellow Ghanaians' tonight

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Akufo-Addo to address 'fellow Ghanaians' tonight
15.12.2021 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, address the country from the presidency.

The address which will be update number 27 since the country recorded its first two cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) will see the President talk about measures taken to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Today’s address to the nation will be streamed live on this platform at 8pm.

Modernghana News has learned that the President will outline precautions to be adhered to by the citizenry ahead of the Christmas celebration and beyond to avoid an escalation of Covid-19 infections.

Already, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that people travelling to and fro Ghana must present proof of full vaccination.

In addition, the GHS has scaled up its vaccination exercise and has so far vaccinated over 7 million Ghanaians.

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are encouraged to continue adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and visit any of the vaccination centres to receive the jab.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Case involving former MASLOC boss Sedinam adjourned to January 10
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Savelugu MP, Chief charged with unlawful possession of AK-47 rifle
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Akuapem Poloo saved from prison sentence; fined GHS12,000
15.12.2021 | Headlines
CJ grants Ken Agyapong's request to have judge continue case with Anas
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Oti Region: Ghana makes discovery of iron ore in commercial quantities
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We must stop begging, living on handouts, charity, aid – Akufo-Addo to African leaders
15.12.2021 | Headlines
Go bring Jean Mensa herself! Parliament Committee walks Bossman Asare out of budget meeting
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We are with you; be firm and reject insensitive, monstrous E-Levy – PPP charges Minority
15.12.2021 | Headlines
We’re not frustrating gov’t; ask them to do the right thing – Minority to Otumfuo
14.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line