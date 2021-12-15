Akufo-Addo to address 'fellow Ghanaians' tonight

15.12.2021 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, address the country from the presidency.

The address which will be update number 27 since the country recorded its first two cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) will see the President talk about measures taken to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Today’s address to the nation will be streamed live on this platform at 8pm.

Modernghana News has learned that the President will outline precautions to be adhered to by the citizenry ahead of the Christmas celebration and beyond to avoid an escalation of Covid-19 infections.

Already, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that people travelling to and fro Ghana must present proof of full vaccination.

In addition, the GHS has scaled up its vaccination exercise and has so far vaccinated over 7 million Ghanaians.

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are encouraged to continue adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and visit any of the vaccination centres to receive the jab.