Residents of Northern Region to be sensitized on crash helmet usage

By Ibrahim Nurudeen
Motorbikes which happen to be the major means of transportation in the Northern Region by residents had to some extent caused the health of many.

Per estimation by this reporter, about 70% of motorbike users in the region ride without a crash helmet.

The situation has fortunately sent many riders especially the youth to their early grave, with some sustaining head fractures in road accidents.

In order to tackle the canker, the Motor Dealers Association in the Northern Region has therefore set Saturday 18, 2021 to begin sensitising the citizenry on the dangers of riding motorbikes without a crash helmet.

Mr. Hussein Mubarak, the Northern Regional Secretary of the Motor Dealers Association said as part of the sensitisation event they would match through some principles streets of Tamale to create awareness on the need to wear crash helmet.

According to him, the hope of the Association is to see motorbike users in the north arrive home safely.

He said the Association care for their customers, hence the upcoming initiative.

Mr. Hussein further called on corporate bodies and residents of Tamale to participate in Saturday's program.

He however assured the public of a free crash helmet on the event date.

On behalf of the Northern Regional Manager of DVLA, the Technician Engineer at the Authority, Mr. John Alex Cudjoe lauded the Motor Dealers Association for the initiative, stating that DVLA and government will support the initiative.

He said the agenda of the authority is to see motor riders stay safe.

Mr. John encouraged riders in the region to always be in their crash helmet since there is no head to buy in the market.

