Education Minister announce plans to increase secondary education to six years

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Secondary education in Ghana will from 2023 cover a period of six years instead of three, this has been announced by the Minister in charge of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

According to the Minister, this is part of reforms to transform the country’s secondary education with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) at the centre.

He said already, there are plans to prepare the grounds for the six-year secondary school education to begin in 2023.

“That facilities we are providing is just like any high school facility and every one of these schools has library, biology, chemistry, and physics lab. Beautiful school buildings and they are coming to a community near you very soon.

“In 2023 when we open those schools you are going to see how we are going to provide six years quality secondary education and not three years plus some three years old middle school-led education that we call high school,” Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum told the media on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Education Ministry in its bid to transform the education system has decided to partner various stakeholders including private sector operators to provide the much-needed infrastructure like laboratories, workshops, and lecture rooms for STEM-based institutions.

“With the Government pursuing strategies aimed at increasing the Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio (GTER) from the current 18.84% to 40% by 2030, it is in our interest to continuously expand the infrastructural base of the various tertiary institutions,” Dr. Adutwum added.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister is also working to reduce the number of Senior High Schools in the country from 13,000 to about 2,500.

