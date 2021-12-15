1teacher-1laptop: Refund our money or we will shut down offices – Angry teachers march

Some angry teachers have demonstrated against the government’s one teacher-one laptop initiative and threatened to shut down their offices if the Ghana Education Services does not refund all the deductions made from their welfare funds to pay for the computers.

The teachers marched to the offices of the various teacher unions in Accra on Wednesday, 15 December 2021, to kick against the deductions.

The teachers are to pay 30 per cent of the cost of the laptops while the government picks up the remainder.

Some of the teachers, however, say the laptops are of inferior quality and, so, do not see the sense in paying for them.

Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday, 3 September 2021, launched the One Teacher-One Laptop programme and handed over 350,000 computers to the teachers at a brief ceremony on the campus of St Mary’s Senior High School.

He said it is in fulfilment of the government’s pledge to equip Ghana’s teachers with the requisite ICT skills to prepare the next generation for the fourth industrial revolution.

“I underscored that effective teaching and learning is critical to developing the human capacity for work, innovation and creativity; necessary ingredients for capacity building”, Dr Bawumia later wrote on his Facebook page.

He said “teachers are indispensable pillars to this necessary capacity building”.

This initiative, in collaboration with the teacher unions, “is to support the vision of the Ghana Education Service of creating an enabling environment to facilitate effective teaching and learning”, Dr Bawumia said.

He said the government will provide teachers in Ghana with laptops preloaded with educational materials and with access to an e-library equipped with books recommended by the GES on the various subjects.

“The materials can be accessed whether online or offline”, adding: “With free Wi-Fi available in 722 senior high schools across the country, access to the almost innumerable resources available on the internet is expected to aid research, teaching and learning”.

--- classfmonline.com