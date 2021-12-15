ModernGhana logo
Ghana needs US$54bn yearly to finance SDGs – NDPC

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on Tuesday, December 14 launched the 2020 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Africa Union (AU) Agenda 2063 Reports.

Ghana's progress report on the implementation of the Africa Union AGENDA 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress, and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and the African Renaissance.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chairman of the NDPC, Professor Gyan Baffour indicated that Ghana needs about US$54 billion to bankroll the roadmap, adding that of this amount, the government, together with other development partners, contributes about US$9 billion.

“Ladies and gentlemen, financing the SDGs has been the major challenge of every government across the globe and that cannot be overemphasized”, Prof Gyan Baffour said.

He noted: “Ghana’s SDGs Country Financing Roadmap estimates that US$54 billion is needed every year to finance the SDGs”.

“Out of this amount, the government, together with development partners, currently provides about US$9 billion annually, leaving a financing gap of about US$45 billion."

He also said: "In 2019, an Advisory Group, made up of eight CEOs representing different subsectors, defined a set of practical actions that the private sector can undertake to support the attainment of the SDGs”.

“The Group identified Goals 4, 6, 7 8, 9 and 12 as focus areas for immediate action and initiated processes to set up an SDGs Delivery Fund to finance actions on these Goals”.

---Classfmonline.com

