ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

1Teacher1Laptop: ‘We don’t need those fake laptops’ – Teachers demonstrate

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News 1Teacher1Laptop: ‘We don’t need those fake laptops’ – Teachers demonstrate
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Members of the All Teachers Alliance Ghana on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, staged a demonstration against the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.

The Teacher Union early this month reiterated the desire to hit the streets to picket if the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not authorise the cancellation of the forceful deductions even though not every teacher has received a laptop.

“Pursuant to Article (5) clause (21) section 1(d) of the 1992 constitution which enjoins citizens freedom of assembly including freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations, we want to apprise you with this letter that the aforementioned union would want to demonstrate against the Ghana Education Service on 15th of December, 2021 t 10.0am to enable us register our displeasure on some deductions that have been made on our professional development allowance as teachers.

“We have a number of occasions call on GES to refund those monies but all to avail. We are expecting not less than 200 teachers to partake in this all-important exercise,” a letter sent to GES by All Teachers Alliance said.

Staying true to their words, the members of the All Teachers Alliance have today marched to GES clad in red to express their displeasure.

In the demonstration that saw the angry teachers presenting a petition to the GES for the cancellation of the One Teacher One Laptop, teachers were seen with plaque cards with inscriptions such as ‘we don’t need those fake laptops’, ‘Teachers deserve better, ‘our leaders are selfish’, among others.

In the absence of the Director-General of GES, Deputy Director Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh received the petition from the angry teachers today.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
1teacher-1laptop: Refund our money or we will shut down offices – Angry teachers march
15.12.2021 | Social News
Ghana needs US$54bn yearly to finance SDGs – NDPC
15.12.2021 | Social News
COVID-19 vaccination must not be compulsory – Advocates for Christ
15.12.2021 | Social News
Teachers’ group protests ‘one-teacher one-laptop’ initiative
15.12.2021 | Social News
Avoid jaywalking to curb pedestrian knockdowns — Bono Minister advises public
15.12.2021 | Social News
C/R: Class two teacher arrested for sodomizing 60-year-old man
15.12.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: UK removes Nigeria, 10 other countries from red list
15.12.2021 | Social News
Great Community Royal Basic School supports Keta Municipal hospital maternity ward with food items
15.12.2021 | Social News
Asa Savings and Loans donates to orphanage home, rehab center and scholarship to students in Accra
14.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line