1Teacher1Laptop: ‘We don’t need those fake laptops’ – Teachers demonstrate

Members of the All Teachers Alliance Ghana on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, staged a demonstration against the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.

The Teacher Union early this month reiterated the desire to hit the streets to picket if the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not authorise the cancellation of the forceful deductions even though not every teacher has received a laptop.

“Pursuant to Article (5) clause (21) section 1(d) of the 1992 constitution which enjoins citizens freedom of assembly including freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations, we want to apprise you with this letter that the aforementioned union would want to demonstrate against the Ghana Education Service on 15th of December, 2021 t 10.0am to enable us register our displeasure on some deductions that have been made on our professional development allowance as teachers.

“We have a number of occasions call on GES to refund those monies but all to avail. We are expecting not less than 200 teachers to partake in this all-important exercise,” a letter sent to GES by All Teachers Alliance said.

Staying true to their words, the members of the All Teachers Alliance have today marched to GES clad in red to express their displeasure.

In the demonstration that saw the angry teachers presenting a petition to the GES for the cancellation of the One Teacher One Laptop, teachers were seen with plaque cards with inscriptions such as ‘we don’t need those fake laptops’, ‘Teachers deserve better, ‘our leaders are selfish’, among others.

In the absence of the Director-General of GES, Deputy Director Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh received the petition from the angry teachers today.