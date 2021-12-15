ModernGhana logo
Atebubu Amantin municipal assembly collects 64% of projected IGF as at October 2021

By Daniel Oduro-Stewart || Contributor
Regional News Hon. Edward Owusu (left) Flanked By Other Officials At The Meeting
Hon. Edward Owusu (left) Flanked By Other Officials At The Meeting

The Atebubu Amantin municipal assembly has at the end of October collected GHC 1,247,957.10 out of a projected GHC 2,000.000.00 as Internally Generated Funds for 2021 representing 64% of estimated revenue.

This was made known by the Atebubu Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu at the first ordinary meeting of the assembly for the year in Atebubu.

Describing the situation as an improvement over previous years, the MCE disclosed that the assembly received an amount of GHC 1,659,860.00 from the district assembly performance assessment tool (DPAT) representing 97% of projected revenue.

On the District Assembly Common Fund, Hon Edward Owusu said the assembly has so far received an amount of GHC608,269.00 from a projected GHC 3,905,813 representing 16% of estimated revenue for the year.

Hon. Edward Owusu enumerated a number of projects in the areas of health, education, water, sanitation, security, electrification and infrastructure to which these funds are being applied for the development of the municipality.

