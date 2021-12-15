ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Obuasi: Diversion of roads to ease traffic at Central Business District

Regional News Obuasi: Diversion of roads to ease traffic at Central Business District
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly in conjunction with the MTTD has diverted some roads at the Central Business District within the Municipality.

The move according to the Municipal Transport Officer Scott Nkrumah is geared towards decongesting the Business area for free movement of human and vehicles.

Information

Drivers coming from JJ area can no longer go through Central Market from the Prisons quarters but rather use the Old Adansi Rural Bank Road.

Drivers coming from Zongo or GN Bank area can no longer go through Central Market from the Prisons quarters but rather use the old Adansi Rural Bank Road.

The Jemima Road through to Odotobiri Rural Bank can be used by drivers who are entering from Jemima. Drivers from 'mmarima tailorfo) mu' Road can no longer use the Adamson pharmacy lane to Jemima as was previously done.............

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Atebubu Amantin municipal assembly collects 64% of projected IGF as at October 2021
15.12.2021 | Regional News
37th Farmers’ Day celebration held in Tano South Municipality
15.12.2021 | Regional News
U/E/R: Measures to curb road accidents during Christmas underway — NRSA
14.12.2021 | Regional News
UER: Road accidents claimed 34 lives within 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021 — NRSA
14.12.2021 | Regional News
UER: Bawku residents express views on smock wearing ban ahead of Samapiid festival
14.12.2021 | Regional News
Techiman Market will get good lighting system — MCE
14.12.2021 | Regional News
AAMA holds first ordinary meeting of year
13.12.2021 | Regional News
"Government is commitment to quality healthcare delivery" — Gomoa Central MP
12.12.2021 | Regional News
Tano North Municipal holds 37th Farmers Day Celebration
10.12.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line