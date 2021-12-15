Germany, EU Partners donate over 1million Astrazeneca vaccine doses to Ghana

The German government in collaboration with some countries from the European Union (EU) has donated 1,037,700 Astrazeneca vaccine doses through the COVAX facility to the Republic of Ghana.

According to a statement issued by the German Embassy in Accra, Denmark contributed 60,000 doses; Estonia 112,800 doses, Luxemburg 38,400 doses, Ireland 276,000 doses, and Germany with a maximum of 550,500 doses.

The statement further indicated that, the donation to Ghana “brings Germany's total contribution to Ghana to approximately 2.9 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines”.

The donation forms part of efforts to support the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donors explained that, “the bilateral assistance to Ghana complements the EU's and Germany's contribution to the Access to Covid-19 Tools – Accelerator (ACTA-A) distribution platform, of which Germany is the second-largest donor, providing 2.2 billion Euros while the European Union provided another 1 billion Euros. COVAX is part of ACT-A”.

Ghana is also expected to receive an additional 760,000 doses from Germany next week.

So far, a total of 5,724,634 vaccines have been administered by the Ghana Health Service.

The Health Service has indicated its resolve to bring vaccination to the doorsteps of the public following the declaration of December of vaccination month.

Director General GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said they are partnering with the relevant authorities to ensure that all citizens comply with the relevant Covid-19 safety protocols during the Christmas celebrations.