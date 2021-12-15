ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Germany, EU Partners donate over 1million Astrazeneca vaccine doses to Ghana

Health Germany, EU Partners donate over 1million Astrazeneca vaccine doses to Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The German government in collaboration with some countries from the European Union (EU) has donated 1,037,700 Astrazeneca vaccine doses through the COVAX facility to the Republic of Ghana.

According to a statement issued by the German Embassy in Accra, Denmark contributed 60,000 doses; Estonia 112,800 doses, Luxemburg 38,400 doses, Ireland 276,000 doses, and Germany with a maximum of 550,500 doses.

The statement further indicated that, the donation to Ghana “brings Germany's total contribution to Ghana to approximately 2.9 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines”.

The donation forms part of efforts to support the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donors explained that, “the bilateral assistance to Ghana complements the EU's and Germany's contribution to the Access to Covid-19 Tools – Accelerator (ACTA-A) distribution platform, of which Germany is the second-largest donor, providing 2.2 billion Euros while the European Union provided another 1 billion Euros. COVAX is part of ACT-A”.

Ghana is also expected to receive an additional 760,000 doses from Germany next week.

So far, a total of 5,724,634 vaccines have been administered by the Ghana Health Service.

The Health Service has indicated its resolve to bring vaccination to the doorsteps of the public following the declaration of December of vaccination month.

Director General GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said they are partnering with the relevant authorities to ensure that all citizens comply with the relevant Covid-19 safety protocols during the Christmas celebrations.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: GHS confirms vaccinating 7.5 million Ghanaians
15.12.2021 | Health
Omicron can still affect you even if vaccinated — Immunologist
15.12.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Omicron is spreading at unprecedented rate – WHO
15.12.2021 | Health
Covid-19: We are doing house to house vaccination – Health Director
15.12.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Airlines brining unvaccinated passengers to Ghana to be surcharged
14.12.2021 | Health
Africa clocks fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, but deaths remain low
14.12.2021 | Health
W/R: Health officials start covid-19 night vaccination
14.12.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Ghana records seven omicron cases in community testing, total cases now 41
13.12.2021 | Health
Unvaccinated passengers to be returned at cost to the airline — KIA
12.12.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line