C/R: Class two teacher arrested for sodomizing 60-year-old man

A class two teacher at Twifo Nyinase Roman Catholic Basic School has been arrested by the Police for forcefully having anal sex with a 60-year-old man.

Identified as Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the teacher is in trouble for sodomizing Opanin Koofie, a former Unit Committee Chairman of Twifo Nyinase in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Sharing his ordeal as reported by Starr News, the 60-year-old man has disclosed that the class two teacher visited him and asked whether he was alone in his house.

Not knowing the intentions of Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Opanin Koofie accepted an invitation to go out with the 34-year-old teacher.

He was taken to a drinking sport where the pair had a chat over some alcoholic drinks.

Later in the day, the teacher, Alexander Acquah asked Opanin Koofie to be allowed to spend the night at his place claiming that her sisters had visited him from Accra and he wants to leave the room for them.

Having opened his home to the teacher, Opanin Koofie in the middle of the night was attacked by the teacher who pulled down his shorts and had anal sexual intercourse with him amid screams for help.

The matter was later reported to the Police where he has been arrested.

The Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Director of education has taken an interest in the matter and is assisting the Police with its investigation.