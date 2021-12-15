Akuapem Poloo saved from prison sentence; fined GHS12,000

A Court of Appeal in Accra has fined Akuapem Poloo a sum of GHS12,000 after reversing her 90 days jail term.

Early this year on April 16, the actress born Rosemond Brown was jailed for 90 days [three months] by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after she pleaded guilty to three charges including the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.

With her lawyer dissatisfied with the ruling against the client who is a first-time offender, an appeal was subsequently filed where she was granted a GH¢80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

On December 1, the Court found her appeal without merit, and was subsequently ordered to go and continue her 90-day imprisonment.

Appearing before the court again today for a second appeal, Akuapem Poloo became lucky.

The Appeals Court after listening to the argument of her lawyer has reversed Akuapem Poloo’s 90 days jail term.

Instead, she has been fined to pay an amount of GHS12,000, equivalent to 1000 penalty units.

The decision by the court comes as thrilling news to the family of Akuapem Poloo especially her seven-year-old son.