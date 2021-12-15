ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: GHS confirms vaccinating 7.5 million Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has successfully vaccinated 7.5 million Ghanaians against the Coronavirus (Covid-19), this is according to the Director of health promotion, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta.

Since rolling out plans to vaccinate Ghanaians early this year in March, government through the GHS has made efforts to procure as many vaccines as possible.

Although the target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year is unlikely to happen, the Ghana Health Service has made strides in the vaccination exercise in the last couple of weeks.

Speaking to Asaase Radio Wednesday, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta who is Director of health promotion at the GHS has disclosed that over 7 million Ghanaians have been vaccinated.

“I think by December around five million of the doses have been given and we did this in silence. People thought that we were not doing anything but we were just using a strategy.

“Now we declared the month of December as vaccination month and at the time we had only vaccinated five million. As we speak, as of last two days when I checked the data, we had vaccinated 7.5 million. This means that we have actually added between 2.5 to three million jabs,” Dr. Dacosta shared.

Expressing confidence in the system put in place to have Ghanaians vaccinated across the country, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta further added that the Ghana Health Service remains committed to vaccinating the citizenry as part of efforts to win the battle against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Unvaccinated Ghanaians are encouraged to visit any of the vaccination centres to receive jabs of the Covdi-19 vaccines.

