Oti Region: Ghana makes discovery of iron ore in commercial quantities

Ghana has discovered iron ore in commercial quantities, this has been confirmed by the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA).

The large iron ore deposits have been discovered in Akokrowa, a farming community in the Oti Region.

According to Ghana Geological Survey Authority, its investigations have uncovered that the iron ore is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade.

During his visit to Akokrowa on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor engaged the chiefs and people while assuring that the government will ensure that the commodity found in the area benefits the locals.

The Minister said government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation works closely with the GGSA and the community to ensure that the full value chain is retained in the region and the country.

The Minister who is on a two-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions added that the exploration and the business of the iron will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti, as well as the country in general.

On his part, the Omanhene of the Apesokubi Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Koram II, shared his delight at the discovery as he conformed his readiness and that of his people to support the government.

“I will release lands to expand and push the progress of the work as and when required,” Okogyeaman Koram II said.