ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19: Omicron is spreading at unprecedented rate – WHO

Health Covid-19: Omicron is spreading at unprecedented rate – WHO
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The new covid-19 variant Omicron is spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.

But at a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it.

Dr Tedros said he was concerned that not enough was being done to tackle the variant.

“Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he said.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa in November, and the country has since seen a surge in infections. President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolated with mild symptoms.

A number of countries have introduced travel bans affecting South Africa and its neighbours following the emergence of Omicron, but this has failed to stop it from spreading around the world.

Source: www.bbc.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Covid-19: We are doing house to house vaccination – Health Director
15.12.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Airlines brining unvaccinated passengers to Ghana to be surcharged
14.12.2021 | Health
Africa clocks fastest surge in COVID-19 cases this year, but deaths remain low
14.12.2021 | Health
W/R: Health officials start covid-19 night vaccination
14.12.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Ghana records seven omicron cases in community testing, total cases now 41
13.12.2021 | Health
Unvaccinated passengers to be returned at cost to the airline — KIA
12.12.2021 | Health
Unique measures put in place to limit importation of Omicron variant – Nsiah Asare
12.12.2021 | Health
Public cautioned against rising HIV/AIDS infections ahead of Christmas
11.12.2021 | Health
Injection fright hinders vaccine uptake in fishing communities
11.12.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line