Stop the nefarious activities or we'll hunt you down— Police warn criminals

Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, the Assin-Fosu Municipal Police Commander, has warned criminals in the area to stop their nefarious activities or be hunted down by the police.

He said the security agencies would descend heavily on people who would foment trouble before, during, and after the Yuletide.

"It is the mandate of the security agencies to maintain peace and ensure order in the society and it will do so without fear or favour", Chief Supt Arthur said.

"Anyone who floutes the law would have him or herself to blame because corporate Ghana belongs to peace lovers and not trouble makers."

Briefing the media at Assin-Fosu on security preparations ahead of the Christmas festivities, Chief Supt Arthur said the Police Service was working with other sister security agencies to ensure incident-free Yuletide.

He announced that the Command had intensified police patrols, visibility, intelligence gathering and public education as measures to maintain law and order.

In addition, he cautioned citizens not to take their personal security for granted during the Christmas season as criminals would take advantage of the least opportunity, and urged them to be on the alert of happenings in their neighbourhood.

Theft and burglary tend to rise during holidays so people must secure their homes, vehicles and shops and desist from revealing sensitive personal information; home address, financial information, phone number and travelling details to strangers.

People should be aware of goods sold at ridiculously low prices and avoid late night outings while checking their security devices, especially CCTV, regularly to be sure they were functioning properly.

"Avoid sharing or posting personal or sensitive pictures or videos on social media because the more you post, the easier it becomes to have your identity stolen".

He urged the public to volunteer information on suspicious people in their communities to the police to nip crime in the bud.

Chief Supt Arthur advised police personnel to maintain high discipline and professionalism in the performance of their duties to protect their image and enhance security.

On COVID-19, he said the police would continue to enforce the safety protocols, especially after the detection of the new variant; omicron, in Ghana.

GNA