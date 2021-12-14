Covid-19: Compulsory vaccination is the way to go – Sam George

Ningo Prampram MP Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has thrown his weight behind government over the measure to have as many Ghanaians as possible vaccinated against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The government among steps has directed public service workers to get vaccinated or risk being refused to access to their offices starting January 2022.

In addition, Ghanaians returning from abroad or with plans to travel outside must be fully vaccinated.

While many are not in favour of the directives, Sam George, the Ningo Prampram MP says it is a good step taken by the government.

“Compulsory vaccination upon entry to the Republic? Infringement of rights or public health policy? This is sound public health policy and a very good step by govt. I support it and hope it is implemented vigorously. Public health considerations supersede personal liberties.

“On the vaccines, it is compulsory for all unvaccinated persons seeking to enter Ghana or attend mass public events. Why are people not complaining about the yellow card mandate? If you stay in your house, nobody would ask you for vaccine card. Public health and safety trumps all,” a post on the Twitter page of the Parliamentarian has said.

Sam George adds, “As a Member of Parliament, I am guided in my public positions on issues by the 1992 Constitution, Parliament's Standing Orders and Acts of Parliament. Section 22 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 is absolutely clear. The State can mandate vaccination when required.”

This is contrary to the stance of NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi. In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, he said vaccination must be by choice and not by force.

According to him, the imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling in and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution.