ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.12.2021 Headlines

Covid-19: Compulsory vaccination is the way to go – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Ningo Prampram MP Sam GeorgeNingo Prampram MP Sam George
14.12.2021 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Hon. Samuel Nartey George has thrown his weight behind government over the measure to have as many Ghanaians as possible vaccinated against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The government among steps has directed public service workers to get vaccinated or risk being refused to access to their offices starting January 2022.

In addition, Ghanaians returning from abroad or with plans to travel outside must be fully vaccinated.

While many are not in favour of the directives, Sam George, the Ningo Prampram MP says it is a good step taken by the government.

“Compulsory vaccination upon entry to the Republic? Infringement of rights or public health policy? This is sound public health policy and a very good step by govt. I support it and hope it is implemented vigorously. Public health considerations supersede personal liberties.

“On the vaccines, it is compulsory for all unvaccinated persons seeking to enter Ghana or attend mass public events. Why are people not complaining about the yellow card mandate? If you stay in your house, nobody would ask you for vaccine card. Public health and safety trumps all,” a post on the Twitter page of the Parliamentarian has said.

Sam George adds, “As a Member of Parliament, I am guided in my public positions on issues by the 1992 Constitution, Parliament's Standing Orders and Acts of Parliament. Section 22 of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851 is absolutely clear. The State can mandate vaccination when required.”

This is contrary to the stance of NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi. In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, he said vaccination must be by choice and not by force.

According to him, the imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling in and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We’re not frustrating gov’t; ask them to do the right thing – Minority to Otumfuo
14.12.2021 | Headlines
If Ghana decides to purchase a new jet today Akufo-Addo won’t sit inside as president — Nitiwul
14.12.2021 | Headlines
“No one is safe, make covid-19 vaccines available to all parts of the world” – Akufo-Addo to EU
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Government begins consultations on purchase of a new presidential jet
14.12.2021 | Headlines
New dawn for TVET Education in Ghana — Bawumia
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Free TVET begins next year — Bawumia
14.12.2021 | Headlines
GRA will collect E-Levy; ignore contrary reports – Finance Ministry provides clarity
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Court dismisses two applications of Assin North MP
14.12.2021 | Headlines
You see your real size? — Ken Agyapong's boy tells Asante-Appeatu as judge recuses himself
14.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line