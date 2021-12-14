Two suspected robbers remanded by Ofaakor Circuit Court

Two suspected armed robbers standing trial at the Ofaakor Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Ebenezer Osei Darko, have been remanded into police custody.

Daniel Osas, 27, and Gabriel Ehigie, 19, both Nigerians, allegedly attacked one Mr Ebenezer Mensah, a taxi driver, at knifepoint and robbed him of his iPhone XR, valued at GHC2,300, and cash of GHC150.00.

They allegedly inflicted knife wounds on the knee and palm of the victim, who is also the complainant in the case.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and causing harm, and will reappear on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Chief Inspector Sylvester Agbezudor, prosecuting, told the court that Mr Mensah was on his usual rounds on Sunday, October 10, 2021 driving his Toyota Vitz with registration number GX 7655-20, when Osas and Ehigie stopped him at Fan Milk Junction at Kasoa in the Central Region.

He said they asked the driver to take them home on an agreed fare of GHC30.00 and when they entered the Obolo Estate, the accused allegedly attacked Mr Mensah with a knife, took his money and phone, and damaged the rear screen of his car.

Prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and with the help of passersby grabbed Osas.

He said Ehigie, who managed to escape, was later traced and arrested and the knife retrieved from him.

GNA