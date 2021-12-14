Eight persons to testify in Takoradi silicon belly woman's trial

14.12.2021 LISTEN

Eight persons are set to testify in the case involving Josephine Paiyin Mensah, the Takoradi woman at the center of an alleged fake pregnancy and kidnapping brouhaha.

The trial, slated for Tuesday January 6, 2022 would see three medical doctors, the husband and mother of the accused person, natives of Axim and a Police detective giving various accounts to support or otherwise the alleged kidnapping and pregnancy.

Superintendent Emmanuel Basintele, who is leading the Prosecution made this known during a Case Management Conference (CMC) to set the grounds for the trial next year.

Detective Police Inspector Archims would tender in a police wireless message declaring that the accused was missing, together with her photograph.

He would also tender in an order from a District Magistrate court for the disclosure of information from MTN Ghana and cell phone numbers among others.

The presiding judge, Justice Michael Ampadu indicated that the case was of public interest and so it was prudent to expedite action on the trial.

Josephine Mensah, was charged with publication of false news and deceit of public officer after she was alleged to have faked her pregnancy and Kidnapping.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges when she first appeared before the court on Monday September 27, 2021.

