Etsibeedu D/A Basic School holds maiden speech and prize-giving day

The Etsibeedu D/A Basic School in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region has held its 60th anniversary and maiden Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration with a call on parents to strongly collaborate with teachers to instil and maintain discipline in schools.

Mr. Kofi Afreh Boakye Jnr, Headteacher of the school who made the call said there ought to be a united front in ensuring discipline in schools.

Effective corporative and collaboration from parents, he said was essential since corporal punishment had been abolished in schools.

“Now that corporal punishment has been abolished, all stakeholders need to come together and adopt new strategies to punish students to instil discipline in schools. In fact, we need a united front”, he said

Mr Boakye Jnr noted with concern that most often, parents were not corporative enough when it came to punishing their children.

The headteacher lamented bitterly about the poor condition of the school and appealed to philanthropists and other corporate institutions to assist the school to address its infrastructure deficit.

Currently, he said the school lacked a classroom for the K.G with its accompanying furniture, compelling school authorities to host the K.G pupils’ class one and two classrooms. The six-unit classroom also leaks profusely whenever it rained.

The situation, he lamented was hugely affecting teaching and learning as they were forced to combine classes two and three.

Mr. Boakye Jnr also complained about the lack of teachers as teachers often refused postings to the area while those who come, leave after spending a few years.

The school has only nine teachers against the 14 required teachers which put a lot of burden on the available teaching staff.

He commended the efforts of both past and present teachers and those who had sacrificed and worked assiduously and stayed committed in the deprived community to cement a foundation of hope and resilience to provide quality education to the children of the area.

Mr. Ebenezer Kwasi Monney, the District Chief Executive for Ekumfi in a speech read on his behalf promised to roof the leaking roofing of the school’s six-unit classroom.