Forcing people to take Covid-19 jab suicidal – IHRC Ghana Chapter to gov’t

The Ghana Chapter of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Geneva, Switzerland, has condemned recent measures being put in place by the government to compel people to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Health, Hon. Kweku Agyemang Manu disclosed that government will inspect COVID Cards beginning January 2022.

Just last week, a statement from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that Ghanaians returning or travelling outside after December 12, must present proof of full vaccination.

All these are parts of efforts by government to have as many people as possible vaccinated to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

For, IHRC Ghana Chapter, this is against the people’s rights and freedom and does not have any basis in the 1992 constitution and Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.

In a statement condemning the directives from government, the chapter stresses that vaccination should be by choice and not by force.

“People are already scared about some of these reports and concrete evidence up there and we believe that it will be suicidal to force people using various schemes and machinations to accept the vaccines,” part of the IHRC Ghana Chapter statement has said.

It adds, “This is against the Article 14 1 (d) of the 1992 constitution which states that “every person shall be entitled to his personal liberty and no person shall be deprived of his personal liberty except the person is suffering from an infectious or contagious disease, a person of unsound mind, a person addicted to drugs or alcohol or a vagrant, for the purpose of his care or treatment or the protection of the community.”

Read the full IHRC Ghana Chapter statement below: