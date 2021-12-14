Lands Ministry commiserates with Gbi State

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor led a delegation from the Ministry to commiserate with the Chiefs and the people of the Gbi Traditional Area following the demise and burial of the Late paramount chief, Togbega Gabusu VI.

The Minister who was a one-day tour of the Volta region, described the late Togbega as a very good friend of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo adding that his presence at the Palace was also express the President's deepest condolences to the Chiefs and people of Gbi State.

The legislator noted that Hohoe is home to the NPP and pledged the government's unflinching commitment and cooperation to drive development in the area.

The Minister eulogised the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Hon. Peter Amewu for his dedication and hardwork in government, adding that he is not surprised that he won the 2020 election and described the feet as a "political miracle" in Hohoe.

Abu Jinapor also used the occasion to call on the Chiefs and people of Gbi State to work together in unity, disregarding political affiliation and colourisation for the forward march of the region and the country.

The Minister on behalf of the Ministry, donated an amount of 20,000 cedis, one carton of whisky, 10 packs of bottled water in support of the funeral of the late paramount chief.

The Acting Paramount Chief, Togbe Worde expressed his profound gratitude to the Hon. Minister for such a generous gesture.

He also thanked the Minister for taking time off his busy schedule to mourn with them and further explained that the delegation that keeps coming shows the love the NPPs have for the people of Hohoe and the Gbi State in general.

The Late Paramount chief was a board member of the Forestry Commission, an agency under the Ministry.