ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.12.2021 Regional News

U/E/R: Measures to curb road accidents during Christmas underway — NRSA

By Emmanuel Akayeti || Contributor
U/E/R: Measures to curb road accidents during Christmas underway — NRSA
14.12.2021 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), as part of its mandate of curbing road accidents before, during and after the Christmas festivities, has put in place innovative measures, termed Districts and Municipal Road Safety Task Force (RSTF).

This was disclosed by the Assistant Planning Manager of NRSA, Seth Wiredu in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Wiredu said five of the Road Safety Task Force are effective out of the 16 Districts and Municipalities.

He noted that members of RSTF will visits the various bus terminal in the Districts and Municipalities for pre-departure checks and field trip inspection on vehicles before they depart.

"Once a passenger on board a vehicle with his or her life is entrusted to the driver he or she has a duty to ensure the driver do not misbehave. They teach the passengers how to approach and handle such issues to avoid open confrontation with the driver," he stated.

He added, "Likewise, passengers are equally advised not to instigate driver to move fast or passing comments that will frustrate the driver while the bus is in motion."

Mr Wiredu emphasised that in case of any unwarranted or misbehaviour by any driver, passenger should report the driver and the vehicle number to the nearest MTTD office.

He indicated that, the NRSA is working in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that carnage on our roads is minimise.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
UER: Road accidents claimed 34 lives within 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021 — NRSA
14.12.2021 | Regional News
UER: Bawku residents express views on smock wearing ban ahead of Samapiid festival
14.12.2021 | Regional News
Techiman Market will get good lighting system — MCE
14.12.2021 | Regional News
AAMA holds first ordinary meeting of year
13.12.2021 | Regional News
"Government is commitment to quality healthcare delivery" — Gomoa Central MP
12.12.2021 | Regional News
Tano North Municipal holds 37th Farmers Day Celebration
10.12.2021 | Regional News
B/R: Dormaa West DCE urged residents to avoid fire outbreaks as harmattan approaches
10.12.2021 | Regional News
MCE holds meeting with heads of departments
08.12.2021 | Regional News
Neogenics Education organises training programme for teachers in Nandom
08.12.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line