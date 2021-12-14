U/E/R: Measures to curb road accidents during Christmas underway — NRSA

14.12.2021 LISTEN

The Upper East Regional branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), as part of its mandate of curbing road accidents before, during and after the Christmas festivities, has put in place innovative measures, termed Districts and Municipal Road Safety Task Force (RSTF).

This was disclosed by the Assistant Planning Manager of NRSA, Seth Wiredu in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Wiredu said five of the Road Safety Task Force are effective out of the 16 Districts and Municipalities.

He noted that members of RSTF will visits the various bus terminal in the Districts and Municipalities for pre-departure checks and field trip inspection on vehicles before they depart.

"Once a passenger on board a vehicle with his or her life is entrusted to the driver he or she has a duty to ensure the driver do not misbehave. They teach the passengers how to approach and handle such issues to avoid open confrontation with the driver," he stated.

He added, "Likewise, passengers are equally advised not to instigate driver to move fast or passing comments that will frustrate the driver while the bus is in motion."

Mr Wiredu emphasised that in case of any unwarranted or misbehaviour by any driver, passenger should report the driver and the vehicle number to the nearest MTTD office.

He indicated that, the NRSA is working in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to ensure that carnage on our roads is minimise.