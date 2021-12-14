ModernGhana logo
14.12.2021

N/R: One dead following petrol explosion at Lepusi

14.12.2021

One person is reported dead following a petrol explosion at Lepusi in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 13, 2021.

On Monday evening, petrol drums belonging to a local dealer in the Lepusi community caught fire, leading to the injury of six persons, including a nine-year-old girl.

Three houses and other properties were also destroyed as a result of the explosion.

The victims are responding to treatment at the hospital, while dwellers are counting their losses and are appealing for support.

A resident, Samuel Nasam whose home has been burnt down, told Citi News “When we saw the fire, we first called VRA to cut off the power supply to the area for the time being. We then reached out to NADMO. They [NADMO] struggled to get in upon arrival. Most of the items had been destroyed by the time they gained access to the area.”

“There were 6 casualties, and this morning one of them has been reported dead. It is very unfortunate.”

He further called on the government to assist the victims of the fire incident.

---citinewsroom

