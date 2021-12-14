ModernGhana logo
UER: Road accidents claimed 34 lives within 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021 — NRSA

By Emmanuel Akayeti || Contributor
Regional News UER: Road accidents claimed 34 lives within 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021 — NRSA
The Upper East Regional branch of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) indicates that 34 people have lost their lives in road crashes within the second and third quarters of 2021.

This was revealed by the Assistant Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Authority, Seth Wiredu, in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga.

He stated that the Region, recorded125 accidents cases, made up of 23 crashes involving 46 vehicles, 12 injuries and 11 fatalities in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, he noted that the figures stood at; 59 crashes involving 79 vehicles, 23 fatalities with 36 injuries.

Mr Wiredu lamented that the figures are nothing to write home about as the target of the NRSA is to reduce road accidents to a single digit.

He admitted that there is a lot more to do in terms of education.

Mr Wiredu advised the general public to be moderate and circumspect in celebrating Christmas so as to help reduce the carnage on our roads.

The provisional results of the third quarter were not yet released as of the time of filing this report.

