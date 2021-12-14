ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sampson Panpanso No.2 community appeals to IGP for police protection

Social News Sampson Panpanso No.2 community appeals to IGP for police protection
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The residents of Sampson Panpanso No.2, a farming community near Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for police protection.

They said their lives were in danger as gun-wielding land guards had invaded the community, winning sand with caterpillars at night and destroying their farmlands.

Nana Atiemo Francis Akuffo II, Gyaasehene of Sampson Panpanso No.2, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a news conference organised by the residents.

He said the land guards had taken over several hectares of family and farmlands between Yawkorkor and Teacher Mante and had destroyed crops, including cassava and maize, among others.

Nana Akuffo II, who is also the Principal Elder of Atidegaw Asona Royal Family of Ahwerease, Aburi Akuapim, said because of the presence of the land guards development in the area had stalled while the people, especially women, could not go about their normal activities given instances of rape at gunpoint.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
PABF calls for US dialogue towards Sudan elections
14.12.2021 | Social News
Ghana to ratify protocol on children's sale, prostitution and pornography — Frema Opare
14.12.2021 | Social News
We're saddened by exit of EFL, the aspersions cast on us — #FixTheCountry movement
14.12.2021 | Social News
Asokore Mampong: Recidivist arrested for murdering prostitute at Paakoso
14.12.2021 | Social News
Atewa Forest Case: State unable to file witness statements, case adjourned to February 8
14.12.2021 | Social News
Water crises hit communities in Kpone
14.12.2021 | Social News
National Security to support KIA's 'no vaccination, no entry' directive
14.12.2021 | Social News
Coup plot: "None of the accused told you that they were planning a coup" – Defense counsel
14.12.2021 | Social News
Residents stage ‘Sunyani deserves better’ demo
14.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line