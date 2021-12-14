Sampson Panpanso No.2 community appeals to IGP for police protection

The residents of Sampson Panpanso No.2, a farming community near Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region have appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for police protection.

They said their lives were in danger as gun-wielding land guards had invaded the community, winning sand with caterpillars at night and destroying their farmlands.

Nana Atiemo Francis Akuffo II, Gyaasehene of Sampson Panpanso No.2, made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a news conference organised by the residents.

He said the land guards had taken over several hectares of family and farmlands between Yawkorkor and Teacher Mante and had destroyed crops, including cassava and maize, among others.

Nana Akuffo II, who is also the Principal Elder of Atidegaw Asona Royal Family of Ahwerease, Aburi Akuapim, said because of the presence of the land guards development in the area had stalled while the people, especially women, could not go about their normal activities given instances of rape at gunpoint.

GNA