ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.12.2021 Headlines

Court dismisses two applications of Assin North MP

Mr James Gyakye QuaysonMr James Gyakye Quayson
14.12.2021 LISTEN

A Cape Coast Court of Appeal has dismissed applications filed by the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), Mr James Gyakye Quayson to contest the decision of the Cape Coast High court ruling, restraining him from holding himself as MP.

The two applications brought before the court were, appeal for stay of execution, to seek an issue of interpretation at the Supreme Court under Article 94(2) clause (a), and the application to file supplementary grounds of appeal to support substantive case (affidavit) before the court.

The substantive case filed by the lead counsel of Mr Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, was to contest the decision of the High Court ruling on his dual citizenship case.

The Court, presided over by Justice Irene Charity Larbi together with two other judges, dismissed his applications on stay of execution and the other to seek the issue of interpretation at the Supreme Court.

Another motion, an application to file supplementary grounds of appeal to support substantive case (affidavit) before the court, was withheld and the case adjourned to Monday, January 24, 2022.

Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) briefing the media after the adjournment, said the defendant was playing a delay tactics just to intimidate the law.

“ They cannot play the tactics to perpetuity, judgement will come one day” he stressed.

He said they had brought a solid case before the court and was optimistic that truth and fairness would be served after judgement.

The court was fully packed with political stalwarts and members of the public.

Present at the court were; Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr Kojo Asemenyi, the immediate Past MP for Gomoa Central Constituency among others.

Mr Tsikata refused to comment on the case when contacted.

The Cape Coast High Court had earlier on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, quashed the 2020 Parliamentary election of the Assin North Constituency.

The Court called for a fresh election and ordered the MP to restrain from holding himself as MP for the Area.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
You see your real size? — Ken Agyapong's boy tells Asante-Appeatu as judge recuses himself
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Minority chases gov’t for spending GHS32m on organising conferences during Covid-19
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Ignore every propaganda; NDC Caucus still against E-Levy – Ablakwa
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Economic Fighters League breaks away from FixTheCountry Movement for lack of transparency
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Ghana deepens ties with Luxembourg
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Isaac Adongo stunned by Dr. Addison’s admission of messy Ghana’s economy
14.12.2021 | Headlines
Work towards local COVID-19 vaccine production – Akufo-Addo to ECOWAS leaders
13.12.2021 | Headlines
We are only doing our job; we don’t intend to frustrate gov’t – Muntaka react to Ofumfuo’s comments
13.12.2021 | Headlines
I 'bailed out' Ken Ofori-Atta, protected him from being harassed over ¢5m UT loan; he paid in 4years – Kofi Amoabeng
13.12.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line